Rock Springs Boys Split, Girls Secure First Home Win

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs basketball teams had mixed results this week, with the boys splitting their games and the girls celebrating their first home win of the season.

Tigers Take Down Jackson After Falling to No. 5 Star Valley

The Rock Springs boys opened their week with a tough 71-55 loss to No. 5 Star Valley on Friday. Boston James led the Tigers with 17 points, scoring in all four quarters, including 11 in the second half. Samuel Lionberger added 14 points and went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.

The Tigers rebounded Saturday with a commanding 63-38 win over Jackson. James once again led the way with 16 points, while Andrew Moneyhun provided a spark from beyond the arc, hitting four three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Lionberger, who earlier in the day announced his commitment to Western Wyoming Community College via Instagram, contributed eight points in the victory.

Lady Tigers Earn First Home Win with Stifling Defense

The Rock Springs girls fell to Star Valley 44-30 on Friday but responded with a dominant defensive performance in a 41-19 win over Jackson on Saturday.

Against Star Valley, Kate Killpack led the Lady Tigers in the first half with five points, while Emma Asay took over late, finishing with a team-high 13 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers shut down Jackson, allowing just three points in the first half and holding the Lady Broncs scoreless in the second quarter. Rock Springs extended its lead to 24-5 by the end of the third quarter before cruising to victory. Asay had a standout performance, setting a team season-high with 25 points, including nine free throws on 12 attempts.

This marks the Lady Tigers’ second win of the season and their first at home. Rock Springs will look to carry that momentum into next week’s matchups.

