Rock Springs Boys Stay Hot, Girls Struggle in Riverton

RIVERTON — The Rock Springs basketball teams faced off against Riverton on Tuesday, with the boys securing another strong win while the girls fell short in a defensive battle.

Tigers Pull Away in Second Half to Beat Riverton

The Rock Springs boys continued their solid play with a 63-52 road victory over Riverton. The game was tightly contested in the first half, with both teams heading into the break tied at 31. However, the Tigers clamped down defensively in the second half, holding the Wolverines to just 21 points while maintaining their offensive rhythm.

Boston James led all scorers with 18 points, finding the bottom of the net in all four quarters. Arrington Purvis got the Tigers off to a hot start, scoring 11 points in the first half, including three three-pointers. Syvon Thomas and James each added 10 points before halftime to keep the game even.

In the second half, Rock Springs saw key contributions from Sam Eddy and Samuel Lionberger, who both scored seven points to help the Tigers take control. The balanced attack saw the Tigers score over 30 points in each half, while their improved defense made the difference down the stretch. Malachi Smith was the lone Riverton player in double figures, leading the Wolverines with 16 points.

Lady Tigers’ Offense Stalls in Loss to Riverton

The Rock Springs girls put up a strong defensive effort but couldn’t get the offense going in a 37-23 loss to Riverton. The Lady Tigers managed just seven field goals in the game, with Emma Asay leading the team with seven points. She was the only Rock Springs player to make multiple shots from the field.

Four of Rock Springs’ seven made shots from beyond the arc, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Lady Wolverines. Karsyn Vosika was the only player in the game to reach double figures, scoring 12 points for Riverton.

The Lady Tigers will look to regroup heading into their next matchup, while the boys will aim to extend their winning momentum this Saturday when they host Evanston.

