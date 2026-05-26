Rock Springs Brown Bag Concert Series Lineup Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced the return of the Brown Bag Concert Series for summer 2026. Starting June 2, the free lunchtime concert will bring live music every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Bank Court.

“This series has become one of our favorite summertime traditions Downtown,” chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, Maria Mortensen, said. “It creates energy in the heart of Downtown, supports our local businesses during the lunch hour, and gives residents a chance to discover incredible live music in a relaxed, welcoming setting.”

Jun

June 2 – Dominick Antonelli

June 9 – Angela Perry

June 16 – Quinlan Valdez

June 23 – Nick Andrew Staver

June 30 – Ellie and Austin

July

July 7 – Justin Alan Payne

July 14 – Jeremy Facknitz

July 21 – Two Crows for Comfort

July 28 – Rupert Wates

August

August 4 – Pierce Crask

August 11 – Dave Pedri and EIO Band

August 18 – Better Days with Dano K

August 25 – The Rough and Tumble