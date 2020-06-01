Rock Springs Cautiously Reopens as COVID-19 Recommendations Ease

ROCK SPRINGS — As the COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, many Rock Springs businesses are reopening and learning how to run their businesses under current guidelines.
“The reopening has gone somewhat the way I had anticipated other than we do have some that have made the decision to not open up entirely as of yet, which is their choice and based on whether or not they feel they can keep staff and patrons safe,” Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said. “No huge surprises as of yet.”
Even though businesses have started to reopen, it hasn’t come without challenges. Kaumo said some of the challenges the city is facing is a few business owners have simply disregarded Governor Mark Gordon’s public health orders.
“Other challenges are how the directives are interpreted by each individual and the need to explain and clarify the directives given from the State Health Officer,” Kaumo said.
Summer Events
While the current recommendations allow for 250 people or less to gather outside for an event, Kaumo is hopeful that recommendation will change.
“We’re hoping that the number of people in gatherings will eventually be rescinded and we can all use common sense when it comes to attending these types of events,” Kaumo said. “The bottom line is to not attend or be around others if you are sick and could spread germs. Future directives will be defined by how well we follow the rules of common sense.”
However, with outside gathering allowed to have up to 250 people, the city can host smaller, summer events while maintaining social distancing recommendations.
Kaumo said it’s important for residents to continue to social distance and wear face masks.
“It is important to stay the course. The last thing we want to see is us losing the ground we made in following the rules,” Kaumo said. “If we do see spikes in the numbers of affected persons, there will immediately be new directives given which take us back to the beginning of this pandemic.”
Kaumo said the parks, swimming pools and splash parks are open, but rules need to be followed. The number one rule is physical distancing of at least 6 feet between families. He said if someone is sick or feeling sick, they should stay home.
“It’s important to be safe and to be respectful of others’ health and safety,” Kaumo said. “The decisions we make now will affect the directives given in the near future.”
