Rock Springs CBI Students Recognized for Growth and Achievements

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Community Based Instruction kids were celebrated Thursday night at the 2nd annual CBI Awards Banquet.

CBI is an alternative academics program in which students are provided with appropriate education in alternative English, math, daily living skills and functional behaviors to help them become contributing members of society. Alternative math teach Gil German, alternative English teacher Tracey Maffei, and daily living skills teacher Jerry Herbin ran the event, recognizing their students and giving personal anecdotes about the kids.

“Watching these kids grow is what motivates me,” German said.

The banquet started off with the student Rogue Rollins leading the rest of the kids in singing Happy Birthday to Mayor Max Mickelson who spent his birthday at the banquet.

As a tradition, the students then gave Mickelson a freshly baked cookie and a cup of hot chocolate, which they do for each RSHS staff member’s birthday throughout the year. Mayor Mickelson’s cookie was the 809th cookie the students have made this year.

Rogue Rollins delivers a cookie and hot chocolate to Mayor Mickelson. Mayor Max Mickelson smiles as the CBI students sing Happy Birthday to him.

Then the students received their Certificates of Accomplishment for completing the first aid and CPR training they got during the school year. Students Vincent Johnson, Wyatt Thompson, Victoria Wilde, Samuel Torres Alcaraz, Samantha Thoma, Rogue Rollins, Marisol Pena, Jonathan Chi Garcia, Jewel Mula, Jacqueline Dominguez, Franko Shiflar, Dustin Darlington, Danielle Callahan, Daizy Trujillo, Cesar Hernandez, Brock Dorman, Braxton Gates, Brandon Peterson, Brandon Evans and Jonathan Adams all earned certificates.

While a dinner of chicken, mashed potatoes, chicken strips and potato wedges was served, a video of the kids gifting personalized shirts to their favorite teachers played. Each of the senior students selected a teacher who has helped them grow the most and gave the teacher’s shirts to show their appreciation. the shirts read “thank you for watching me grow, you made a difference.”

Gil German holds up one of the t-shirts that were given by the CBI seniors to their favorite teachers. The paraprofessionals were recognized for their work with the students throughout the year

The paraprofessionals who work closely with the students on a daily basis were also recognized and given a tumbler. The students do jobs around the school, including recycling items throughout the classrooms.

“So far this year year they’ve recycled 5,893 pounds of paper, they’ve recycled 218 pounds of plastic, they’ve recycled 215 pounds of cans,” German said.

Additionally, CBI has a pantry program in which they will pack donated items into a backpack to send home with families who may need a little bit extra food over the weekend. The items are donated by local churches, teachers, paras, and any community members who want to donate.

“The kids put the backpacks together. So we sit down with the kids, ‘what would you like for breakfast? What do you think would be a good lunch? Let’s find a snack,’ and the kids load the backpacks,” German said. “Today we did it as a math lesson, so I stood on the scale, they got my starting weight, they got the weight of me holding the bags, and they had to figure out the equations to figure out what the difference was. Seven weeks into this program, they have sent home over 586 pounds of food.”

The students also take drink orders from staff members who can make drink requests during the school year and the CBI kids will make them and deliver them. They have made 311 drinks this year.

Lance Medler (hugging Jerry Herbin), Marisol Pena, and Dustin Darlington receive awards throughout the evening.

In Herbin’s life skills class, the students learned how to operate ovens and griddles safely without burning themselves using a tool shaped like a squirrel, where they can pull on the hot rack with one side of the squirrel tool, and push it back into place with the other side of the tool. Herbin gave each of his students their own squirrel tool to take home with them, which included Brandon Evans, Brandon Peterson, Braxton Gates, Brock Dorman, Cesar Hernandez, Daizy Trujillo, Dustin Darlington, Franko Shiflar, Jacqueline Dominguez, Jewel Mula, Jonathan Adams, Jonathan Chi Garcia, Wyatt Thompson, Vincent Johnson, Samantha Thoma, Samuel Torres Alcaraz, Rogue Rollins, and Marisol Pena.

Samantha Thoma, Brock Dorman, and Braxton Gates receive their squirrel tools.

There were three students who weren’t in the life skills class, so instead of the squirrel tool, they got their own personalized gifts. Victoria Wilde got a miniature cheerleading megaphone, which was made by fellow classmate Franko Shiflar, as Wilde is known as the class cheerleader. Danielle Callahan, who wasn’t present, received a wooden Care Bear because she is known for being a “mama care bear” for her classmates. Lance Medler received a framed photo of him taking pictures, as he wanted to learn about photography this year and became the class photographer.

The students also participated in an activity during the school year, in which they went to four separate stores and had to learn how to find certain items in the store and be able to read the price tags. Each store was worth 100 points, and the students could earn up to 400 points. Brandon Peterson earned 398 points, Samantha Thoma earned 397 points, and Dustin Darlington earned 396 points, and they were earned awards for this accomplishment during the banquet.

Brandon Peterson gets a hoodie for earning 398 points in the store activity. Dustin Darlington poses with his hoodie for earning 396 points in the store activity.

Next, the paraprofessionals who spend time with the students each day picked out superlatives for each kid, and they all received certificates with their personalized superlative. Below each kid with their superlative is listed.

Vincent Johnson: most likely to become a fiction writer

Brandon Peterson: mostly likely to become CEO of Kum & Go

Cesar Hernandez: most likely to race monster trucks

Brandon Evans: most likely to become a movie director

Braxton Gates: mostly likely to become a WWE champion

Jacqueline Dominguez: most likely to work at Disney Land

Danielle Callahan: most likely to create art for a living

Franko Shiflar: most likely to become a professional runner

Jonathan Chi Garcia: most likely to become a cat whisperer

Rogue Rollins: mostly likely to become a choir teacher

Samantha Thoma: mostly likely to become an Etsy creator

Samuel Torres Alcaraz: most likely to join a mariachi band

Daizy Trujillo: mostly likely to become a creator of Anime

Dustin Darlington: most likely to hibernate

Marisol Pena: most likely to become a professional dancer

Wyatt Thompson: most likely to become a professional gamer

Jonathan Adams: most likely to become a singer-songwriter

Lance Medler: most likely to become an actor

Jewel Mula: most likely to become a hairstylist

Brock Dorman: most likely to become a football player

Victoria Wilde: most likely to become a cheerleader

Senior Victoria Wilde poses with her new blanket. Senior Wyatt Thompson poses with his blanket and shirt. Senior Marisol Pena smiles in front of her personalized blanket Senior Lance Medler smiles with his blanket.

To finish out the banquet, the seniors received a personalized blanket and shirt. The senior include Victoria Wilde, Lance Medler, Marisol Pena, Jacqueline Dominguez, and Wyatt Thompson. For more photos from the banquet, see below.