Rock Springs Chamber Honors 2024 Rock Stars

Margaret Perry, founder of Cowboys Against Cancer, was named the 2024 Rock Legend at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce's Rock Star Awards Friday evening. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Rock Star Awards Friday evening, recognizing the businesses and people who go above and beyond in their service to the city and Sweetwater County.

The nominations were made through the chamber’s investor members, with that group then voting on the winners.

Chamber Service Awards

Emma Curtis, Suzette Williams, Stacy Jones, and Aaron Jensen received recognition for their service on the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Chamber Light Award

Glenn Lansbury received the Chamber Light Award from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Entrepeneur Award

Standing with Rock Springs City Council Representatives Jeannie Demas and David Thompson, Safe the Date owner Tracy Hafner holds the Entrepeneur Award.

Small Business Award

Jaycia Hunt, standing with Stacy Jones and Taylor Jones, received the Small Business Award for Grub’s Drive-In from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Enterprise Award

Western Wyoming Community College President Kirk Young speaks to Rock Star award night attendees after the college received the Enterprise Award.

Business of the Year

Sean Valentine, president and CEO of Western Wyoming Beverages, expresses his thanks to Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce members after his company was awarded Business of the Year.

2024 Rock Star

Jerry Zhang, owner of Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse and Wild Mustang Restaurant, watches a video honoring him as the 2024 Rock Star with his family.

Community Involvement

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County CEO Irene Richardson smiles after the hospital received the chamber’s Community Involvement Award.

Chamber Board Award

Jonathan Crawford, an owner of Star Stadium Theaters, speaks about the commitment his have after the business received the Chamber Board Award.

Customer Service Award

Rocky Mountain Power Sports owner Pete Leibee expresses his thanks after his business received Customer Service Award from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

2024 Rock Legend

Margaret Parry, founder of Cowboys Against Cancer, talks about the volunteers and their value to the non-profit organization after being named the 2024 Rock Legend.