Rock Springs Chamber Recognizes Rock Stars During Awards Ceremony

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce added to its constellation of rock stars Friday night during its annual Rock Star Awards ceremony.
Former Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar received the Rock Legend Award for his years of community service on city boards, as well as his time as a city council member and mayor. Debbie Orr received the Rock Star Award for her dedication to community service, as well as her work with the Food Bank of Wyoming in hosting the Rock Springs Mobile Pantry behind the White Mountain Mall each month.
The full list of recipients:
Chamber Service Award:
- Ozzie Hay, RSNB
- Victor Hiler, State Farm
- Noah Brant, Western Wyoming Community College
Glenn Lansberry Award:
- Jeannie Demas
Entrepreneur Award:
- That Yogurt Place
Small Business Award:
- Cowboy Donuts
Enterprise Award:
- Simplot Phosphates
Business of the Year Award:
- Kelly’s Convenience Center
Rylee McCollum Customer Service Award:
- Daniel’s Jewelers
Community Involvement Award:
- Western Wyoming Beverages
Chamber Board Award:
- Deer Trail Assisted Living