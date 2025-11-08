Rock Springs Chamber Recognizes Rock Stars During Awards Ceremony

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce added to its constellation of rock stars Friday night during its annual Rock Star Awards ceremony.

Former Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar received the Rock Legend Award for his years of community service on city boards, as well as his time as a city council member and mayor. Debbie Orr received the Rock Star Award for her dedication to community service, as well as her work with the Food Bank of Wyoming in hosting the Rock Springs Mobile Pantry behind the White Mountain Mall each month.

The full list of recipients:

Chamber Service Award:

Ozzie Hay, RSNB

Victor Hiler, State Farm

Noah Brant, Western Wyoming Community College

Glenn Lansberry Award:

Jeannie Demas

Entrepreneur Award:

That Yogurt Place

Small Business Award:

Cowboy Donuts

Enterprise Award:

Simplot Phosphates

Business of the Year Award:

Kelly’s Convenience Center

Rylee McCollum Customer Service Award:

Daniel’s Jewelers

Community Involvement Award:

Western Wyoming Beverages

Chamber Board Award: