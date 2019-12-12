Rock Springs Chapter L of P.E.O. International Awards Education Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — P.E.O. Chapter L presented Renee Herne with a Program for Continuing Education grant from the P.E.O. International. Renee is a student at the Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology in Salt Lake City.

The Program for Continuing Education is a grant for women whose education has been interrupted and now find it necessary to return to school. Joy Christain of the P.E.O. Chapter L Program for Continuing Education committee presented the grant to Herne.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization whose main purpose is to promote education for women.