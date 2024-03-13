Rock Springs Chase Ends with Crash

A car chase in Rock Springs ended near the Boars Tusk Restaurant on Bridger Avenue after a crash between the allegedly eluding vehicle and a pickup truck. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Update: The article was correct to correct the intersection and the reference to the Rock Springs Civic Center. SweetwaterNOW apologizes for the errors.

ROCK SPRINGS – A high-speed chase throughout Rock Springs ended Tuesday afternoon when a car that was allegedly attempting to elude a traffic stop collided with a truck at the corner of N Street and Pilot Butte Avenue.

According to a deputy at the scene who did not wish to be identified, a Rock Springs Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a passenger car, which resulted in the unidentified driver allegedly attempting to elude the officer. The chase took place throughout the downtown area of Rock Springs and grew to involve the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. The chase included residential streets, as one resident living on Ridge Avenue saying he was surprised by the commotion.

“They flew down Ridge,” area resident Joe Barbuto said. “It shocked me and the dogs.”

The chase ended when the car sped through a stop sign at the intersection of N Street and Pilot Butte and collided with a pickup truck. According to the deputy, the driver then fled the vehicle and hid on the roof of a home near the Rock Springs Civic Center until they were sent to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to be checked for injuries. The deputy said the driver only had a suspended license on their record prior to the arrest. The charges the driver was arrested for were not available prior to publication.