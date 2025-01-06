Rock Springs Cheer Team Prepares for State Spirit Competition

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School cheer team is gearing up for the Wyoming State Spirit Competition later this month, with hopes of building on last year’s strong showing. In 2024, the team captured first place in 4A All-Girl Stunt and secured fourth place in the Co-Ed category, but did not compete in the Game Day division. This year, they’re expanding their presence by competing in all three categories.

Head coach Dena Douchant, who was named the 4A Cheer Coach of the Year for the third consecutive year at last year’s State Spirit, shared insights into the team’s preparation and goals.

“Tiger Cheer is utilizing the holiday break to help prepare, having two-a-day practices most days of break,” Douchant explained. “Key elements we are focusing on are cleaning everything up in the routines and focusing on execution.”

This year’s routines are designed to stand out, offering a mix of high-energy elements and crowd-pleasing stunts.

“We are competing in 4A Game Day, 4A All-Girl Stunt, and Co-Ed,” said Douchant. “This year’s routines are a lot of fun, and we hope to have the crowd enjoy them as much as they do performing them.”

The team has placed particular emphasis on visual stunts in the Co-Ed and All-Girl categories, aiming to impress the judges with both difficulty and overall presentation.

“Cheer is a sport that is scored based on judges’ feelings about the overall routine on top of execution and difficulty, so we also hope to have something the judges like,” Douchant noted.

Building Bonds and Overcoming Challenges

Beyond the routines, team chemistry has been a cornerstone of their preparation.

“Tiger Cheer is a family,” Douchant said. “Just like any family, there are times when everyone is laughing and having a great time together, and there are times when frustrations are high. But at the end of the day, they care about and respect each other.”

The team has also adopted strategies to manage nerves and setbacks, including additional performances ahead of state. They will compete at an invitational in Lyman on January 9 and host a showcase at Rock Springs Junior High on January 16 to gain valuable experience in front of audiences.

“Tiger Cheer performs well; they have a way of making you want to watch them,” said Douchant. “Winning 4A All-Girl last year—the first time Rock Springs Cheer has won a championship since 2008—a lot of the upperclassmen have that drive to repeat the win again this year.”

Traditions and Team Focus

The team follows a unique tradition before competition, collecting phones from athletes the evening before they compete to encourage bonding and focus.

“Every year, we have some athletes that are skeptical of this routine, but after the awards and they receive their phones back, they always say they didn’t even miss their phone and had such a wonderful time being in the moment,” Douchant said.

As the team heads into one of its most important competitions of the year, Douchant’s advice is simple yet meaningful.

“Trust yourself, trust your teammates, and have fun,” she said. “At the end of the day, as long as they have fun and gave it their best, I will always be proud of them.”