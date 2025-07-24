Rock Springs Chiropractic Healing Center is Now Offering Acupuncture

Dr. Rebecca Vessels, DC, is now board certified in acupuncture

What is Acupuncture?

Acupuncture is a treatment that uses very thin steel needles inserted into your skin to stimulate specific points throughout your body, including your back, neck, head and face. The goal of acupuncture is to relieve a health condition or symptom, such as pain. The practice comes from traditional Chinese medicine. Scientific studies have confirmed its effectiveness for some conditions. Acupuncture is mainly a supplemental therapy. You may need other medical treatments to help relieve your health issues.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

What Can Acupuncture Help?

Acupuncture can help treat many types of health issues. Most often, people use it to relieve chronic (long-term) pain, such as: arthritis, back and neck pain, muscle pain, headaches, knee pain, sports injury, and repetitive use injuries such as tennis elbow.

How does acupuncture work?

The needles stimulate your body’s central nervous system and immune system to: react to a symptom or illness, rebalance your body, release natural chemical such as neurotransmitters that control nerve impulses and endorphins, your body’s natural pain killers.

Does acupuncture hurt?

You may feel a small prick with each needle. It’s less painful than the feeling when you get a vaccine or blood draw. Acupuncture needles are much thinner than medical needles. And they’re solid, not hollow.

The needles may cause some muscle sensations, such as dull aches or tingling. Your practitioner will ask you to report when you feel a deep heaviness or numbness. Those sensations usually mean the treatment is working.

What are the benefits of acupuncture?

Acupuncture benefits include relief from long-term (chronic) pain and other health conditions. Many people use acupuncture to relieve pain throughout their body, including for migraines, back pain and arthritis. Studies have also shown that acupuncture may be a successful treatment option for a variety of conditions, including immune system issues, infertility and the effects of menopause.

Is acupuncture covered by insurance?

Some insurance companies cover acupuncture. Ask your acupuncturist and your insurance company about coverage, including how many treatments your plan will cover.

For more information about Rock Springs Chiropractic Healing Center, visit here