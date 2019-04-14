Rock Springs City Council Agenda for April 16

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting which was held on April 2, 2019.

The agenda includes a presentation by Sweetwater County Library System on their WyoCon event on April 27, 2019.

In addition, a public hearing concerning the Rock Springs Housing Authority proposed changes to the Section 8 Voucher Program Administrative Plan will take place.

Several letters will also be presented to the council including a letter from Mike Waters on the banning of gas chambers at the Animal Control facility. The letter was written in response to the invitation given by the council to continue the conversation regarding the banning of gas chambers as a method of putting down animals.

A third reading and vote will take place in connection to Ordinance 2019-08 which defines what it means to abandon an animal and the penalties for committing the act.

The meeting will also host a few officer and staff reports, along with a handful of resolutions. All can be seen on the detailed agenda.

For a complete look at the April 16 Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.