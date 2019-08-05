Rock Springs City Council Agenda for August 6

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on July 16, 2019.

The agenda includes a public hearing on changes to the development plan for Sweetwater Station Phase II, submitted by JFC Engineers and Surveyors.

Also on the agenda, a presentation on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Air Service Cooperative Agreement. In addition, there will be a proclamation on the Fill the Boot Event for Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month.

For a complete look at the agenda, click here.