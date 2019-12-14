Rock Springs City Council Agenda for December 17

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 17 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on December 3.

Proclamation

The council will read a proclamation honoring Seth Atkinson for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Public Hearing

A contentious issue that has come before the council multiple times already is on the agenda again for the meeting. The council will hold a public hearing for consideration of an Amended Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Sweetwater Station, Phase 2. The amended PUD submitted for consideration would increase the number of lots for the phase from 28 to 55.

The council will vote on accepting the changes later in the meeting, under the resolutions section of the agenda.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the amended PUD at their December 11 meeting.

Unfinished Business

The council will consider a lease agreement, requested for consideration be Senator Tom James, concerning an open space property on Blue Sage Way.

City Internet Service Provider

Under correspondence, the agenda includes a latter from Administrative Services Director Matthew McBurnett to the Joint Powers Fiber Optics Telecommunication Board concerning the upcoming expiration of the city’s contract for internet service with Contact Communications.

Check out the full meeting agenda and find links to attached documents here.