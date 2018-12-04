Rock Springs City Council Agenda for December 4

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, December 4, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS

1. Presentation: Chad Banks, Urban Renewal Agency—Small Business Revolution Update.

2. Presentation: Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Update.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Advertisement - Story continues below...

1. A Public Hearing on a request from Dory Doud, representing Commerce Centre, LLC for a Revised Condominium Map Approval (Revision #2) Plan approval for the Commerce Centre Commercial Condomium, an existing Condominium with the City of Rock Springs (Resolution 2018-184).

2. A Public Hearing on a request from the City of Rock Springs to vacate a section of Blair Avenue located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 35 within the Union Pacific Railway Company’s Second Addition (Resolution 2018-186).

3. A Public Hearing on an application to consider amending Chapter 13 (Zoning) and Chapter 16 (Subdivisions) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs to include Zoning Administrative Procedures, Subdivision Improvements, and Subdivision Design Criteria (Ordinance 2018-16).

COUNCIL COMMITTEE AND BOARD REPORTS

1. Garbage Committee Report

CORRESPONDENCE

1. Joint Powers Water Board Meeting Agenda for November 29, 2018.

2. Sweetwater County District Board of Health Meeting Agenda for November 28, 2018.

3. Letter from the Actor’s Mission thanking the Governing Body for waiving water tap fees for the renovation of their new building.

BILLS AND CLAIMS

1. Bills and Claims for December 4, 2018.

2. Salaries for November 21, 2018.

NEW BUSINESS

1. Request from the Department of Engineering and Operations for permission to fill a vacant Pretreatment & Collections Supervisor position at the Water Reclamation Facility.

2. Request from the Police Department for permission to fill a vacant Parking & Nuisance Officer position.

3. Request from Lew’s, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Catholic Church Fundraiser New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at the SCM Parish Center.

RESOLUTIONS

1. 2018-182 A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with Fremont Motors, Rock Springs, Wyoming, in the amount of $33,479.00 for a new Water Division vehicle.

2. 2018-183 A Resolution accepting and approving improvements installed in the Gunsight Estates, Phase Three Subdivision.

3. 2018-184 A Resolution accepting and approving the Condominium Map and Condominium Declaration of Commerce Centre – Revision No. 2 as a Commercial Condominium Development.

4. 2018-185 A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with Willis Towers Watson to act as a consultant for the City of Rock Springs’ health insurance plan.

5. 2018-186 A Resolution declaring the intention of the Mayor and Council to vacate a section of public street located on Blair and currently occupied by the Sweetwater County Library at 400 C Street.

ORDINANCES

1. 2018-14 Tabled 11/20/18: 3rd Reading: An Ordinance Amending Article 4-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Garbage Collection.”

2. 2018-15 2 nd Reading: A Ordinance Amending Article 13-6 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Definitions.”

3. 2018-16 1st Reading: An Ordinance Amending Articles 13-6, 16-8, and 16-9 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Zoning Administrative Procedures”, “Subdivision Improvements”, and “Subdivision Design Criteria.”

Executive Session – Litigation

Adjournment

For a complete look at the Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.