Rock Springs City Council Agenda for February 4

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The Council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which took place on January 21.

During the meeting, Mayor Timothy Kaumo will present a retirement plaque to Mike Kiggins, Rock Springs Animal Control supervisor.

Rock Springs Police Department Sergeant Mathew Register will present the new RSPD patch.

Also under presentations, the RS Urban Renewal Agency will give its 2019 annual report and the Sweetwater Travel and Tourism Office will give its 2019 annual report.

Under staff reports, the RS Animal Control department will give its 2019 annual report.

Under new business, the Council will consider a recommendation from the Health Insurance Committee for Plan Year 2020 premium increases.

The Council will also consider a request from the Out of the Middle to draft letters to Senator John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, in opposition to federal rate setting as it relates to surprise medical billing, and supporting arbitration and independent dispute resolutions.

Under resolutions, the Council will consider a resolution expressing the city’s intent to sell a parcel of real property located between lots 817 and 797 of the Johnson PUD Subdivision of Rock Springs, consisting of approximately 12,866 square feet with a minimum bid required in the amount of $25,000.

The Council will also consider a resolution accepting and approving a Memorandum of Understanding between several towns, cities and counties within Wyoming, including the city of Rock Springs, for distribution of impact assistance funds from the ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project.

You can view the complete meeting agenda here.