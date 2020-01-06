Rock Springs City Council Agenda for January 7

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on December 17.

Public Hearings

The meeting will include two public hearings regarding a preliminary plat approval and a zoning change for a proposed subdivision north of Arthur Park. The subdivision, called College Estates, would include 27 lots of single family residential housing.

A third public hearing concerns a zoning change for a property located at 200 Willow Street.

Correspondence

The council sent a letter to the Board of County Commissioners on December 20 to address concerns about the 2020 specific purpose tax initiative process. The council wants the board of commissioners to decide on a cap amount for the tax and thinks it’s passed time when that amount should be set. “The number you’re willing to float on the ballot needs to be determined, as does the decision on how to divvy those dollars to the individual incorporated municipalities,” the letter states.

The letter also expresses the council’s concern that the board of commissioners is trying to exercise too much control over which proposed projects will make it to the ballot for voter approval.

Take a look at the complete meeting agenda here.