Rock Springs City Council Agenda for July 3

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, July 3, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.



Agenda Items

Appointments

Board of Adjustment—Cross Kayle, 1st Term

Board of Adjustment—Manatos, Mary, 1st Term

Board of Adjustment—West, Keaton, 1st Term

Presentations & Proclamations

Presentation: WyoRadio—Josh Henderson, Advertising for High School Sports Events

Presentation: Wyoming Wilderness Association—Shaleas Harrison, Migration Corridor/RS Planning Area

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Petitions

Council Committee and Board Reports

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes of May 10, 2018

Correspondence

Letter from Sweetwater Events Complex Regarding Fireworks at Wyoming’s Big Show

Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for July 3, 2018

Salaries for June 22, 2018

New Business

Request from the Finance and Administration Department for permission to fill a vacant Computer Support Specialist I or II position in the Information Technology division

Request from the Parks & Recreation Department for permission to fill a vacant Janitor position at the Family Recreation Center

Request from the Engineering & Operations Department for permission to fill a vacant Janitor position in the City Buildings division

Request from the Engineering & Operations Department for permission to fill a vacant Cemetery Maintenance Worker I position in the Cemetery division

Request from the Fire Department for permission to fill a vacant Fire Battalion Chief position

Request from the Police Department for permission to fill a vacant Administrative Assistant position in the Animal Control division

Request from Santa Fe Trail, Inc. for the transfer of their liquor license to Green River to cater the Genesis Picnic on August 25, 2018, from noon—4 p.m. at Expedition Island

Request from Santa Fe Trail, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Ratcliff Reception on July 21, 2018, from 4:30 p.m.—midnight at Bunning Hall

Request from Lew’s, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Genesis Alkali Westvaco event on July 16, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at Bunning Hall

Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for two Malt Beverage Permits for the Stock Car Races on July 6-7, 2018, from 5 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Speedway

Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for two Malt Beverage Permits for the Stock Car Races on August 10-11, 2018, from 5 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Speedway

Request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for two Malt Beverage Permits for the Stock Car Races on August 31 and September 1, 2018, from 5 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Speedway

Request from the Sweetwater County Fairground for five Malt Beverage Permits for Wyoming’s Big Show on July 31-August 2, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight, and August 3-4, 2018, from noon—12:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex (Approval contingent upon following Best Practices)

Request from the Sweetwater Events Complex for permission to hold a public fireworks display during Wyoming’s Big Show, to take place on August 3-4, 2018, at approximately 10 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex

Resolutions

A Resolution acknowledging completion of storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water line, road repair, curb and gutter and sidewalk, Wastewater Treatment Plant and Gateway Pump Station Improvement Projects financed with a portion of the proceeds of the Lease Revenue Bonds, in the amount of $51,080,000.00 from the 2013 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board

A Resolution accepting and approving a Ray Lovato Recycling Center Service Agreement

A Resolution accepting and approving an agreement with Whitaker Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $389,769.00 for the Bitter Creek Sewer Crossing Replacement project

A Resolution accepting and approving a Sweetwater County Transit Authority (STAR) Service Agreement

A Resolution accepting and approving a Questica Budget agreement for software implementation services in the amount of $16,650.00

A Resolution accepting and approving a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Rock Springs and First Bank to grant a Maintenance Easement to the City of Rock Springs, to maintain a retaining wall between two parcels near North Side State Bank

A Resolution accepting and approving the Final Plat for the Community Center Subdivision, a re-subdivision of Lots 1—8 of Block 5, and Lots 7—8 of Block 10 near the Community Center, located at 538 Pilot Butte Ave

A Resolution accepting and approving an Amended Contract for Sale of Real Property, located at 538 Pilot Butte Ave to JAMCO Rentals, LLC

A Resolution declaring the intent of the City of Rock Springs to take all actions necessary in support of the continuation of the existing county-wide 3% Lodging Tax, with a proposed 1% increase of said Tax

A Resolution authorizing the submission of an application for federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for the James Drive/2nd Street Pedestrian Enhancement Project

A Resolution accepting and approving an Addendum to the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the International Union of United Mine Workers of America (UMWA)

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.