Rock Springs City Council Agenda for June 4

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting which was held on May 21, 2019.

The agenda includes one proclamations for June to be Men’s Health Month.

In addition, a few public hearings will proceed followed by approval of correspondence to the city.

A handful of resolutions will be addressed including a tabled resolution from the last meeting in relation to a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Rock Springs and the Sweetwater Events Complex regarding the use of approximately 20 acres of property owned by the City for RV Campsites.

All other resolutions can be seen on the detailed agenda.

For a complete look at the June 4 Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.