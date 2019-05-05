Rock Springs City Council Agenda for May 7

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting which was held on April 16, 2019.

The agenda includes two proclamations for National Police Week during May 12-18 and Kids to Parks Day on May 18.

In addition, several letters will also be presented to the council including letters from Danielle Thompson and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. There will also be a letter to State Lands Investment Board and the Wyoming Business Council thanking them for an approved grant.

A third reading and vote will take place for Ordinance 2019-09 entitled “Tree City USA” to create a new Beautification/Tree Advisory Board. This board will focus on many aspects concerning trees and shrubs throughout the city.

The meeting will also feature a handful of resolutions. All can be seen on the detailed agenda.

For a complete look at the May 7 Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.