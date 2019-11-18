Rock Springs City Council Agenda for November 19

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 19 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on November 5.

An Outstanding Citizen Award commendation will be presented to Dave Fedrizzi.

A presentation on the City of Rock Springs Fiscal Year End 2019 Audit will be given by representatives from the firm McGee, Hearne and Paiz. The council will vote on approval of the audit report later in the meeting.

Staff reports include a recap of the city’s health insurance fund for the fiscal year, as well as the city’s financial report summary.

