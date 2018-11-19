Rock Springs City Council Agenda for November 20

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, November 20, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Bid Openings
- Department of Engineering & Operations, Water Division Vehicle
Appointments
Presentations & Proclamations
- Presentation: McGee, Hearne and Paiz—FYE 2018 Audit Presentation
Petitions
Officer and Staff Reports
- Financial Report Summary- October 2018
- Health Insurance Fund Recap-October 2018
- Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements- September 2018
Council Committee and Board Reports
- Rock Springs Historical Museum Board Meeting Minutes—October 10, 2018
Correspondence
- Letter from the Urban Renewal Agency regarding carriage rides in the downtown area over the holiday season
Bills and Claims
- Bills and Claims for November 20, 2018
- Salaries for November 7, 2018
New Business
- Acceptance of fiscal year 2018 Audit Report from McGee, Hearne and Paiz, LLC
- Request from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for assistance with the 21st Annual Lighted Holiday Parade on December 1, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.
- Request from Wild Horse Saloon, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the PP&L Christmas Party on December 14, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex (Requires approval by the Green River City Council)
- Request from Santa Fe Trail, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Solvay Christmas event on December 1, 2018, from 3 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex
Resolutions
- A Resolution accepting and approving a renewal proposal on the Group Life Insurance with Sun Life Financial
- A Resolution accepting and approving ASO Group Plan Changes with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- A Resolution authorizing the City Attorney to commence and prosecute an eminent domain action to condemn slummed and blighted properties for the purpose of expanding Bunning Park
- A Resolution to accept and approve improvements installed in the Foothill Crossing, Phase One Subdivision
- A Resolution establishing a pay plan for part-time employees of the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution authorizing a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019
- A Resolution accepting and approving an amended quote from Meggitt Training Systems, Inc. in the amount of $72,849.81 for upgrades to be done to the fourlane indoor shooting range at the Rock Springs Police Department
Ordinances
- 2 nd Reading: An Ordinance Amending Article 4-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Garbage Collection”
- 1 st Reading: A Ordinance Amending Article 13-6 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Definitions”
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.