Rock Springs City Council Agenda for November 20

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, November 20, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Bid Openings



Department of Engineering & Operations, Water Division Vehicle

Appointments

Presentations & Proclamations

Presentation: McGee, Hearne and Paiz—FYE 2018 Audit Presentation

Petitions

Officer and Staff Reports

Financial Report Summary- October 2018

Health Insurance Fund Recap-October 2018

Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements- September 2018

Council Committee and Board Reports

Rock Springs Historical Museum Board Meeting Minutes—October 10, 2018

Correspondence

Letter from the Urban Renewal Agency regarding carriage rides in the downtown area over the holiday season

Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for November 20, 2018

Salaries for November 7, 2018

New Business

Acceptance of fiscal year 2018 Audit Report from McGee, Hearne and Paiz, LLC

Request from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for assistance with the 21st Annual Lighted Holiday Parade on December 1, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.

Request from Wild Horse Saloon, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the PP&L Christmas Party on December 14, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex (Requires approval by the Green River City Council)

Request from Santa Fe Trail, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Solvay Christmas event on December 1, 2018, from 3 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex

Resolutions

A Resolution accepting and approving a renewal proposal on the Group Life Insurance with Sun Life Financial

A Resolution accepting and approving ASO Group Plan Changes with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

A Resolution authorizing the City Attorney to commence and prosecute an eminent domain action to condemn slummed and blighted properties for the purpose of expanding Bunning Park

A Resolution to accept and approve improvements installed in the Foothill Crossing, Phase One Subdivision

A Resolution establishing a pay plan for part-time employees of the City of Rock Springs

A Resolution authorizing a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019

A Resolution accepting and approving an amended quote from Meggitt Training Systems, Inc. in the amount of $72,849.81 for upgrades to be done to the fourlane indoor shooting range at the Rock Springs Police Department

Ordinances

2 nd Reading: An Ordinance Amending Article 4-2 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Garbage Collection”

1 st Reading: A Ordinance Amending Article 13-6 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, WY, entitled “Definitions”

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.