Rock Springs City Council Agenda for November 5

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 5 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held October 15.

Agenda items include requests from the Rock Springs fire department to fill two vacant positions.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The council will vote to accept and approve a grant from the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security in the amount of $110,171.37. The grant is intended for equipment and training investment to “prevent a threatened or an actual act of terrorism.”

The agenda also includes a request form the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a grant from Exxon/Mobile in the amount of $2,500 for tree planting.

There will be third readings of two ordinance amendments, relating to wireless communications administrative procedures respectively.

Click here to take a look at the complete agenda.