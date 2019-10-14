Rock Springs City Council Agenda for October 15

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on October 1.

Public hearings include the transfer of a liquor license and an application for a new liquor license.

The counsel will vote on a resolution to accept and approve a contract with DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $377,880, for the 2020 Concrete Replacement Phase I Project.

The counsel will also vote on a resolution to accept a contract with Jackman Construction, Inc. in the amount of $89,500, for the Bunning Park Area Rehabilitation Phase II Project.

There will be second readings of two ordinance amendments.

Click here to view the complete meeting agenda.