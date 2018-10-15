Rock Springs City Council Agenda for October 16

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, October 16, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Bid Openings



Rock Springs Housing Authority Insurance Coverage

Department Engineering & Operations, Water Division Vehicle

Appointments

Joint Travel & Tourism Board- Devon Brubaker, 1st Term

Library & Advisory Board- Mark Chollack, 1st Term

Planning & Zoning Commission- Emily Lopez, to Fill Unexpired Term for Gabe Bustos

Presentations & Proclamations

Presentation: Judy Owens, STAR Transit

Proclamation: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Proclamation: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Proclamation: Extra Mile Day

Petitions

Officer and Staff Reports

Financial Report Summary- September 2018

Health Insurance Fund Recap- September 2018

Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements- August 2018

Animal Control Fiscal Report- 2017-2018

Council Committee and Board Reports

Main Street Board Meeting Minutes from September 10, 2018

Historical Museum Board Meeting Minutes from September 13, 2018

Bills and Claims

Bills and Claims for October 16, 2018

Salaries for October 5, 2018

New Business

Request from the Department of Engineering and Operations for permission to fill a vacant Water Reclamation Facility Superintendent position

Resolutions

A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with MII Life Insurance, Inc., to provide spending account administrative services for the City’s Flexible Spending Accounts

A Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the City of Rock Springs Police Department, in the amount of $25,353

A Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the City of Rock Springs Regional Emergency Response Team #4, in the amount of $120,188.03

A Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the City of Rock Springs Regional Emergency Response Team #4, in the amount of $10,000

A Resolution accepting grant funds from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Program for the FY 2018 Bulletproof Vest Partnership in the amount of $10,756.95

A Resolution accepting and approving a lease agreement with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Ordinances

2nd Reading: An Ordinance Amending the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs from Heavy Industrial (I-2) to Manufactured Home Residential (R-6) for a parcel of land totaling 0.356 acres, situate in the NE 1/4 of Section 22

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.