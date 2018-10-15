Rock Springs City Council Agenda for October 16

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. on Tuesday, October 16, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Bid Openings
- Rock Springs Housing Authority Insurance Coverage
- Department Engineering & Operations, Water Division Vehicle
Appointments
- Joint Travel & Tourism Board- Devon Brubaker, 1st Term
- Library & Advisory Board- Mark Chollack, 1st Term
- Planning & Zoning Commission- Emily Lopez, to Fill Unexpired Term for Gabe Bustos
Presentations & Proclamations
- Presentation: Judy Owens, STAR Transit
- Proclamation: Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Proclamation: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Proclamation: Extra Mile Day
Petitions
Officer and Staff Reports
- Financial Report Summary- September 2018
- Health Insurance Fund Recap- September 2018
- Rock Springs Renewal Fund Financial Statements- August 2018
- Animal Control Fiscal Report- 2017-2018
Council Committee and Board Reports
- Main Street Board Meeting Minutes from September 10, 2018
- Historical Museum Board Meeting Minutes from September 13, 2018
Bills and Claims
- Bills and Claims for October 16, 2018
- Salaries for October 5, 2018
New Business
- Request from the Department of Engineering and Operations for permission to fill a vacant Water Reclamation Facility Superintendent position
Resolutions
- A Resolution accepting and approving a contract with MII Life Insurance, Inc., to provide spending account administrative services for the City’s Flexible Spending Accounts
- A Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the City of Rock Springs Police Department, in the amount of $25,353
- A Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the City of Rock Springs Regional Emergency Response Team #4, in the amount of $120,188.03
- A Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the City of Rock Springs Regional Emergency Response Team #4, in the amount of $10,000
- A Resolution accepting grant funds from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Program for the FY 2018 Bulletproof Vest Partnership in the amount of $10,756.95
- A Resolution accepting and approving a lease agreement with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County
Ordinances
- 2nd Reading: An Ordinance Amending the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs from Heavy Industrial (I-2) to Manufactured Home Residential (R-6) for a parcel of land totaling 0.356 acres, situate in the NE 1/4 of Section 22
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.