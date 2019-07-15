Rock Springs City Council Agenda July 16

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting which was held on June 2, 2019.

The agenda includes one presentation by Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director, Devon Brubaker, who will present the council with information on the commercial terminal modernization project progress and funding.

In addition, some new business will be reviewed by the Council which includes a funding request from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in the amount of $133,333 for the modernization of its commercial airline terminal.

A handful of resolutions will be addressed including a right of way easement for portions of road leading to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

All other resolutions can be seen on the detailed agenda.

For a complete look at the July 16 Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.