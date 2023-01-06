Rock Springs City Council Approves Changes to Service Animal Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS — Service animal owners will no longer be restricted to the number of animals they can own after the Rock Springs City Council passed an ordinance on final reading this week.

The Council met for the first time in 2023 Tuesday night and addressed several changes to the ordinance governing humane control and regulations of animals.

The ordinance establishes definitions for what constitutes a kennel and fees associated with those locations.

It states that anyone occupying a premises with five or more animals for more than 12 weeks must obtain a kennel license in lieu of individual licenses.

The ordinance also sets a fee structure as follows:

$100 – Up to and including five animals

$200 – Up to and including 10 animals

$500 – Over ten animals

The amended ordinance waives the fees and number of animals that disabled people can have at one time. It states that “service animals used to perform tasks directly related to a person’s disability shall not count towards the total number of dogs/cats or other animals for the purposes of a kennel license.”

It also clearly specifies the definition of a service animal.

“A Service Animal, when the animal has been trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability and the tasks performed are directly related to the person’s disability,” the ordinance states. “Such animals may be licensed at no charge if the owner desires to do so.”

The Council unanimously passed the ordinance without further discussion.

Other Business

Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed Monday, January 9, 2023 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to demonstrate support for the national day of recognition.

Mickelson presented the proclamation to newly-appointed Rock Springs Chief of Police Bill Erspamer.