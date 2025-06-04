Rock Springs City Council Approves Liquor License, MOU Requests

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved pieces of business related to liquor licenses and some memorandums of understanding Tuesday evening.

A liquor license transfer to Maverik at 1806 Elk St., a bar and grill liquor license application 307 Horse Racing at 1030 Dewar Drive, and a restaurant liquor license for the Roasted Jalapeno at 117 K St. were approved by the Council. The Council also approved requests to fill vacant positions within the city. Requests to fill a legal administrative assistant position in the city attorney’s office, as well as a vacant sergeant and a vacant police officer positions within the Rock Springs Police Department were approved.

A request to enter into a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association was approved, which will see the remodel of the men’s bathroom into a functional hockey locker room facility at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center’s Ice Arena.

The Council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the RSPD and OUR Rescue to collaborate on combatting child exploitation and human trafficking.

