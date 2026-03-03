Rock Springs City Council Considers Century West Park Proposal Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider a proposal for the Century West Park Splashpad Project, as well as requests to seek grant funding from the Wyoming Business Council and to reconsider a recently approved Main Street Market layout.

The Council will consider a resolution that would accept a proposal from Rain Drop to provide water play features at the upcoming Century West Park Splashpad. The amount the city will pay is $382,575.16. The city previously rejected a bid for the project as it was beyond the amount budgeted for the splash pad. The splash pad will replace the park’s pool, which was removed from the park due to its age.

The Council will also consider allowing the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency to apply for a $10,000 Wyoming Business Council Community Economic Growth Grant. If approved, the grant would be used for a shop/support local campaign. The grant would require a $2,000 match from the Rock Springs Renewal Fund and would not require city contributions.

The Council will consider a request to reconsider the closure of the North Front Street parking strip and adjacent diagonal parking spaces for the upcoming Main Street Market. Several business owners submitted a petition to the city, claiming the closure would result in excessive parking loss, impact on the high-traffic corridor and safety risks in the area. The businesses want the market to use the entire length of the parking strip only, keeping the diagonal parking spaces open.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The Council’s meetings, except for executive sessions, are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.