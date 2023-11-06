Rock Springs City Council Considers End to Secret Ballots for Council Vacancies

ROCK SPRINGS – A proposed ordinance changing how the Rock Springs City Council votes to fill Council vacancies will be presented for its first reading Tuesday evening during the Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public. The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel. The meeting’s full agenda can be found here.

The ordinance amends the Council’s current policy on filling a vacancy, changing the method the Council votes on the replacement from a secret ballot to an open ballot. The update will be read three times, giving Council members the opportunity to discuss potential changes to the amendment. If it passes the third reading, the updated ordinance will be enacted.

The Council recently filled a vacant Council position in Ward II when it appointed David Thompson to fill an unexpired term, utilizing a secret ballot to vote for Thompson’s appointment. Thompson was the only applicant seeking the position and had sought election to the Council in 2022.

The Council will consider accepting grant awards from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Four grant awards are on the agency, which total $235,046 and will cover expenses related to training, exercise and equipment, as well as p25 complaint radios.

The Council will also consider an application for a restaurant liquor license. The application was made by Rex Event Services, LLC and will be for Elite Events, located at 545 North Front St. If approved, the license takes effect Wednesday.

Public hearings are scheduled for the Elite Events restaurant liquor license, flat rental amounts for the city’s public housing units, and the proposed sale of a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 to the Clearview Improvement and Service District.