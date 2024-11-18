Rock Springs City Council Considers RSPD, Staff Bonuses Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – It’s Christmas bonus time in Rock Springs as the Rock Springs City Council will consider approving bonuses to city employees during its meeting Tuesday night.

A resolution under consideration for the Rock Springs Police Department would pay officers who worked 120 hours or more each month during the months of September, October and November $1,500. The 120 hours per month figure includes time off such as holidays, vacation, and various comp time offered to officers. The resolution also has a provision allowing the Council to revisit the possibility of additional bonuses 90 days after its approval.

According to the resolution, the RSPD has 45 of 47 budgeted positions filled and is staffed with 36 officers, but operating with 27 officers representing 57% of full staffing levels. The understaffing issue is the result of injuries, field officer training, and other forms of long-term leave, which has caused the department to change schedules, forced overtime, and declined vacation requests. The resolution aims to show the city’s appreciation to the officers and help retain them.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A second bonus request comes from Mayor Max Mickelson’s office and would impact every employee in the city. That bonus request would provide full time employees with a $250 Christmas bonus which would be paid Dec. 6 as part of their gross salary. Part time employees would receive $125.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.