Rock Springs City Council Dissolves Advisory Board, Approves 4 Ordinances

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is no more following action Tuesday evening by the Rock Springs City Council.

The Council voted to dissolve the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. Prior to the vote, Councilman Larry Hickerson questioned if the act would remove some of the public voice available to residents.

Mayor Max Mickelson said the city has had struggles in having the advisory board meeting a quorum to host a meeting. He said there wasn’t much work for the advisory board to do.

“They don’t really have a job,” he said.

Mickelson also said the board itself was formed at a time when it was harder for people to contact representatives on the Council, saying the board provided a buffer between residents and the Council. As Council members are much easier to contact now – the city lists each Council member’s cell phone number on its agendas – the need for a buffer between the Council and residents

Twenty years ago, it was a lot harder to track people down,” Mickelson said. “Now we’re tethered.”

In other actions taken by the Council, it also approved four ordinances on their third reading.

The first ordinance amends language to allow the Rock Springs Police Department the ability to set fees for pet licenses and adoption with approval from the Council, two others update the city’s building and fire codes, and the final ordinance allows for the dissolution of long-dormant city boards and commissioners. The four ordinances were approved unanimously.