Rock Springs City Council Passes Garbage Collection Rate Increase

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a new ordinance raising garbage collection rates starting in 2025. The increase, which follows the ordinance’s third reading, was proposed by Wyoming Waste Services (WWS) due to rising fuel costs and the need for better employee compensation.

Under the new ordinance, garbage collection rates will increase by $1 annually beginning in 2025, eventually reaching $31 per month in 2030. In 2025, the rate will rise to $26 per month, translating to $312 annually for households, apartment kitchen units, and individual trailers. By 2030, that figure will increase to $372 annually.

Additionally, Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed November 11, 2024, as Veterans Day in Rock Springs, recognizing the sacrifices of U.S. veterans and encouraging the community to honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Devon Brubaker, director of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, provided an update on the airport’s Commercial Terminal Modernization Project. Brubaker noted that the project is progressing well and for more information on the project’s progression, click here.

The Council also unanimously approved staffing requests from the Rock Springs Fire Department and the Civic Center. The fire department will fill one vacant captain position and two firefighter roles, while the Civic Center will hire a new Senior Recreation Supervisor.

Several resolutions were also passed during the meeting, including: