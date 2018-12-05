Rock Springs City Council Passes Garbage Ordinance; Cost Ceiling Effective in 2024

ROCK SPRINGS — It took a couple of tries, but the Rock Springs City Council voted to approve an ordinance that will cap an increase in garbage collection fees at $25/month after 2024.

Before council could vote on the measure, it first had to remove the ordinance from the table from the November 20th meeting. The motion to approved represented the third reading of the ordinance.

The fee structure between 2019 and 2024 looks like this:

2019 – $20/month or $240 for the year

– $20/month or $240 for the year 2020 – $21/month or $252 for the year

– $21/month or $252 for the year 2021 – $22/month or $264 for the year

– $22/month or $264 for the year 2022 – $23/month or $276 for the year

– $23/month or $276 for the year 2023 – $24/month or $288 for the year

– $24/month or $288 for the year 2024 – $25/month or $300 for the year

– $25/month or $300 for the year 2025 and thereafter – $25/month or $300 for the year

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Councilor Glennise Wendorf told the board the city’s garbage committee met with Michelle Foote, district manager at Wyoming Waste Management, to address the fee increase over the next several years.

“(Michelle) was quick to respond and let us know that it is due to the cost of parts for the trucks,” Wendorf said. “The lease that they are in with the building, also tires for trucks, oils and basic maintenance just to keep the company and service going.”

Councilor David Halter asked Foote if they deal with any other pricing ceilings in other municipalities.

“According to them, there are no other municipalities that have price ceilings enacted,” he said. “It sounds like the prices that are being proposed are in line with what other municipalities are seeing.”

Funding the Recycling Center

Halter said that he’d like to see the city eventually remove the price ceiling and also ask for a 2% franchise fee from WWM and Peak Disposal to help fund the Ray Lovato Recycling Center.

“Or if they offer recycling services, then we’d waive the franchise fee,” Halter continued.

Free Market Economics

At the November 6 meeting, Councilman Jason Armstrong complained that the proposed ordinance would grant increases to the existing garbage collection companies without providing for an opportunity to allow free market economics to have its say.

Armstrong contended that the free market would work to keep garbage collection fees low and prevent any attempt at price gouging.

At last night’s meeting, Armstong moved to amend the ordinance that would remove the fee ceiling from the language.

However, the amendment failed on a 4-4 tie with councilors Halter, Rob Zotti, David Tate and Armstong voting yes, and Wendorf, Billy Shalata and Tim Savage, and mayor Carl Demshar voting no.

Councilor Rose Mosbey was not in attendance at last night’s meeting.

Council then approved the ordinance 6-2 as originally presented with Tate and Zotti casting the dissenting votes.