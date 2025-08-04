Rock Springs City Council Seeks to Cut Itself Through Ordinance Proposal

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs City Council representatives will have a $3,000 benefits package and cash-out option cut from their compensation if a new ordinance is passed by the group.

The Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that will strip members of a $3,000 benefits package and cash out option they receive as members of the Council. Council members receive a $12,000 per year salary for their work on the Council, plus $3,000 in benefits. According to the ordinance, the Council “has determined that it is no longer in the best interest of the City or its citizens to pay members of the City Council an annual benefit of $3,000 in addition to their salary.”

The Council, if it approves the first reading, will hear the resolution again on Aug. 19, with a final vote and reading taking place Sept. 2.

The Council will also host a bid opening for the Rock Springs Civic Center/Old Timer Gym roof repair project. The roof is one of the more pressing issues needing attention at the Civic Center. The center was originally slated to be closed down earlier this year before the Council decided to postpone its closing to 2027, allowing solutions to the building’s problems to be sought.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.