Rock Springs City Council to Accept Construction Bid for $2.8 Million

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to accept a $2,885,974 bid from Aspen Construction for the city’s Miscellaneous Utility Project Phase 1B, a major upgrade to aging water and sewer infrastructure.

According to the Wyoming Bid Network the project calls for replacing about 3,770 feet of sewer mainline in three areas, including a stretch of the Belt Route between McTee Street and Railroad Avenue and alleyways between Lowell Avenue and Clark Street. It also includes 345 feet of waterline replacement near Powell Street and 11th Street. Service lines connecting homes and businesses to the new mains would be replaced as part of the work.

Council members will review the bid submitted through the state’s public procurement system before taking a vote. If approved, the council will authorize a contract and allow work to begin once construction schedules are finalized.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The contract stipulates the work begins April 1, 2026 and all work substantially completed on or before Nov. 15, 2026.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.