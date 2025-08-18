Rock Springs City Council to Consider Rec. Center, Civic Center Projects

ROCK SPRINGS — A couple of contracts focusing on projects at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and the Civic Center will be brought before the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night.

The Council will consider approving a resolution to upgrade the recreation center’s fire alarm system through a project that is anticipated to cost $207,230.10. The project, if approved, will be handled by StateFire.

The project for repair of the Civic Center Old Timer Gym roof is also being considered by the Council. The project is anticipated to cost $77,143 and will go to Big Horn Roofing Inc., if approved. The roof was cited as one of the problems impacting the Civic Center during discussions to potentially close it down the center earlier this year.

The Council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance seeking to amend existing ordinances to narrow the city’s definition of firearms and clarify the throwing of stones and missiles.

The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.