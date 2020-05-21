Rock Springs City Council to Declare Ward III Vacancy

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs would like to inform the public that there is a Council vacancy in Ward III, which will be declared on June 2, 2020, and filled by Council nomination on June 16, 2020.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy is asked to submit a letter of interest that states his/her qualifications. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of Ward III. Presentations will be made by interested candidates on June 16, 2020, prior to nomination by the governing body.

Anyone who submits a letter of interest is strongly encouraged to file for office for the upcoming 2020 election, during the filing period ending on May 29, 2020. A filing fee of $25 is due at the time of application. No extensions will be offered by the Sweetwater County Elections Office, should a candidate be selected for the vacancy and not file to run in the 2020 election.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Please submit your letter to Timothy A. Kaumo, Mayor, City of Rock Springs, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Closing Date: May 29, 2020