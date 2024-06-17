Rock Springs City Council Will Consider Approving New Budget Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will determine if it will adopt a budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year Tuesday evening. 

The city is primed to adopt a $47.9 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes $9.7 for the Rock Springs Police Department, $8.04 million for the streets department and $7.4 million for the Rock Springs Fire Department. Other funding amounts include $2.1 million for the city’s parks department, $3.07 million for the golf course, $3.4 million for the indoor recreation center and $1.6 million for the civic center.  

Another budgetary move that will be considered by the Council is a resolution increasing the sewer use fee from a minimum charge of $14.86 per month to $15.45 per month. The proposal would increase the per cubic foot user fee by 4%, from $0.05543 per cubic foot to $0.05765 per cubic foot. A public hearing will be hosted to allow residents a chance to share their views on the proposed increase. 

The Council will also hear the third and final reading of an ordinance that would designate certain streets and right-of-ways as off-road recreational trails by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. 

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall and is open to the public. The city streams the meetings on its Youtube Channel. An agenda and meeting documents can be found here

