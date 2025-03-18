Rock Springs City Council will Hear About Chickens Again, Consider Budget Amendment Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS –– While ongoing discussion about Rock Springs’ proposal that would allow residents to keep chickens will be a feature during Tuesday night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, the Council will also consider a budget resolution to revise the current budget.

A proposed ordinance will have its second reading Tuesday evening, giving residents and Council members a chance to weigh in on the issue again. A vote will take place during the next Council meeting April 7 if the topic does not get tabled.

The budget resolution highlights three unanticipated revenue sources the city received. The largest was $576,498.39 to the city’s general fund from a line item titled “Homeland Security,” along with a $221,691 from a coronavirus relief grant placed into the city’s sewer fund. The third revenue amounts to $4,937.76 from a line item titled “BVP Program” into the general fund.

The homeland security funds will be spent on the city’s fire department regional response team($113,360), and a line item titled “Administration/Engineering Consulting & Technical” ($463,138.39), with the BVP Program amount being added to the police department’s clothing allotment. The amount from the coronavirus relief grant will go to the city’s water reclamation facility’s SLIB Odor Control budget.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. The full agenda can be found here.