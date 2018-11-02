Rock Springs City Employees Question “Op-Ed” and Write in Support of Kaumo for Mayor

THE PAID EDITORIAL BELOW WAS SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY A THIRD PARTY AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT.

PAID FOR BY EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS

“To the Citizens of Rock Springs:

We want to clarify some items in an editorial by Mr. Bruce Pivic and posted on his website Wyo4News, October 31, 2018. We do not care about Mr. Pivic’s accomplishments, donations, or him threatening that his generosity will become less and less, as this only shows his true character.

We agree the current administration has faced declining revenue; however there are many areas where the belt could be and should be tightened, and the purchasing process should apply to ALL DEPARTMENTS.

The City is the winner of the 2018 Great American Main Street Award. One reason Rock Springs won this award is the rehabilitation of the Broadway Theater, which is a project Kaumo is being ridiculed for; however we refer you to Resolution 2010-047 for the grant amounts, and Resolution 2010-63, which states “…the URA will direct the renovation of the interior space and, once construction is complete, implement and facilitate a comprehensive business plan to operate the facility…..”.

Mr. Pivic describes the duties and importance of a Human Resource Department (HR), while Mr. Pivic is right, the City HR Department of one, DOES NOT function this way. Unethical activities from confidentiality to hiring practices have occurred at the City. Under the direction of the current HR Director, former Public Services Director, current Mayor, and a Council, the Planning Department has suffered immensely due to hiring unqualified personnel.

Mr. Pivic, there should be concern about the well-being of the City, not the HR position itself. Under the current HR the City has had multiple grievances and lawsuits. Employees will tell you that the morale is the worst it has ever been.

The Director of the Department of Public Services (not Public Works) is an appointed position that oversees and runs the department. The department did encompass Building, Planning & Zoning, Wastewater, City Shop, and URA that oversaw 30 employees; it now consists of Building, Planning & Zoning, and URA with 11 employees. Fact, the current administration reorganized based on needs, but criticize Kaumo’s proposal to do this, saving the City $250,000. This is a common business practice to analyze and reassess needs for effectiveness.

A former department head made illegal decisions with the Mayor regarding the Events Complex, putting hundreds of lives at risk and mismanaged City contracts worth over 4.5 million dollars. Codes and ordinances have been waived, changed, or employees have been directed to ignore the law.

Mr. Pivic is confusing the Director position with the City Planner Position that was vacant. The current appointed Director, is currently filling both and proceeded as directed to amend City ordinances at the interest of ONE person or business at a time, not for the City as a whole, which is, not in the City’s best interest. Mr. Pivic refers to the current Director writing all of the present ordinances (assuming he is referring to the Zoning ordinances); this is not so as MANY have changed significantly, been deleted, or new ones added since the 1980’s.

Mr. Pivic questions if JFC has profited on city projects; JFC has been awarded projects and paid by the City, as has Mr. Pivic’s companies Infinity Power & Control, WyoRadio, Wyo4News (Big Thicket Broadcasting), and Ryan Greene’s family business, Greene’s Energy Services, Inc. and many other local companies.

Mr. Pivic, you said if any of your statements are NOT TRUE, you will say you are wrong publicly!

Mr. Pivic and the Citizens of Rock Springs get the facts; ask questions, it is all PUBLIC RECORD.

A majority of City Employees are supporting KAUMO FOR MAYOR; however the current Mayor has endorsed his opponent, does anyone question this?”

