Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Activities

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department has released details on its 2026 summer programming at the Civic Center.

Pool and Splash Pad Hours

The Civic Center pool operates with varying schedules throughout the summer. May, August and September feature weekend lap and open swim from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During June and July, the pool is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Weekday hours include lap and open swim from 6–8:30 a.m., water exercise from 8:30–9:30 a.m., and preschool lessons at 9:30–10 a.m. Parent and child classes run from 10–10:30 a.m., with levels 1–3 from 10–10:45 a.m. and 11–11:45 a.m. Levels 4–6 meet from 12–12:45 p.m., with lap and open swim continuing from 1–6:30 p.m.

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The splash pads at Garnet Park and the Family Recreation Center are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All outdoor pools and splash pads are free and open to the public.

The Blairtown and Washington wading pools open June 8 and run through Aug. 8, operating Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

May

Arbor Day — May 29, Garnet Park, 11 a.m.

An Arbor Day celebration features fun projects and tree planting activities led by Parks and Civic Center staff. Participation is free and volunteers are welcome.

June

Huck Finn Fishing Derby — June 6, Wataha Fishing Pond

Children ages 3–12 can participate in contests, win prizes and enjoy provided worms and fish. The event is free with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. Events run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Track and Field Fun Meet — June 8, Rock Springs High School

Traditional track events designed for young athletes ages 3–12 begin at 6:30 p.m. after registration at 6 p.m.

Summer Fitness — begins June 8

The Civic Center offers a variety of summer fitness classes beginning June 8 through the start of school. Classes include:

Instructor’s Choice, Monday and Wednesday 6:05–6:50 a.m.

Summer Challenge at Rock Springs High School, Tuesday and Thursday 6–6:45 a.m.

Water Exercise, Monday–Friday 8:30–9:30 a.m. (June and July); Monday–Friday 9–10 a.m. (May, August and September)

BOOM Muscle in Bunning Park, Tuesday and Thursday 8:30–9:10 a.m.

SilverSneakers Classic, Monday and Friday 9–10:15 a.m.

SilverSneakers Circuit, Wednesday 9–10:15 a.m.

SilverSneakers Stability, Tuesday and Thursday 10:15–11 a.m.

Touch-A-Truck — June 13, Family Recreation Center parking lot, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

This free event features heavy equipment exploration and a helicopter display, with vendors on hand.

Obstacle Scamper (Munchkin Mile) — June 15, Veterans Park, 6:30 p.m.

A free race for children ages 3–8 focusing on balance, coordination, motor skills and adventure over an obstacle course. Registration opens at 6 p.m.

Dig, Dodge & Slide — June 17 through July 22, Century West Park, Wednesdays 1:30–4 p.m.

Free water play including dodgeball, volleyball and water slides for all ages.

Nerf Wars — June 19, Bunning Park, 2–4 p.m.

Free for children ages 5–11. Participants bring their own guns; foam bullets and safety glasses are provided.

Kids Climbing Clinic — June 22–25

A four-day program for children ages 7–12 teaching basic indoor climbing techniques including proper knots, route tracing, safety and teamwork. Sessions last 45 minutes and are offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or noon, with a limit of 9 climbers per session. The fee is $15.

Color Run (5K) — June 22, Family Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.

Registration begins at 6 p.m.

Let Me Cook (Creative Activities) — June 23, 1–2 p.m.

One of three rotating creative activity sessions offered on summer Tuesdays.

Kids With Cameras — June 29–July 2

A four-day photography camp for children ages 3–8 covering basic image framing, filters and photo capture techniques. Two days are off-site at a local park, with the final day spent printing and assembling 10 best shots into a customized photo album. The fee is $25 per child and includes a camera. Space is limited to 10 participants; adult participation is required. Classes run 5–6:30 p.m.

Creative Activities — Tuesdays, 1–2 p.m.

Three rotating projects are offered on summer Tuesdays: Arts & Crafts (June 9 and July 7), STEM (June 16 and July 14) and Let Me Cook (June 23 and July 21).

Kids Climbing Club — Thursdays 1–2 p.m., June 11–July 23

For children ages 8–12. Daily fees, memberships and rental fees apply.

Concerts in the Park — Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Bunning Park (June)

Free admission with lawn seating and food vendors. June lineup:

June 3: Red Light Challenge

June 10: Ellie & Austin

June 17: Nowhere Fast

June 24: Aaron Ball Band

July

Fourth of July — July 4, White Mountain Golf Course

A FireWhacker Golf Tournament features a 6 p.m. shotgun start. The four-man scramble is limited to the first 18 teams. Entry is $10 per player, plus green fees or membership. A fireworks display is planned at the Events Complex.

Field Day at Century West — July 6

Sack races, three-legged races, relays and more for children ages 6–12. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with events starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nerf Wars — July 10, Civic Center, 2–4 p.m.

Free for children ages 5–11. Participants bring their own guns; foam bullets and safety glasses are provided.

Wet & Wacky (Munchkin Mile) — July 13, Garnet Park, 6:30 p.m.

A free obstacle course race for children ages 3–8. Registration opens at 6 p.m.

Kids TRY-Athlon — July 18, Civic Center

Children ages 6–12 swim, bike and run with clearly marked courses and staff at checkpoints. The fee is $20 per participant and includes a shirt. Age groups and distances:

Ages 6–8: 25 meters swim, 1 mile bike, 1.5 mile run

Ages 9–10: 50 meters swim, 2 miles bike, 1 mile run

Ages 11–12: 100 meters swim, 2 miles bike, 1.5 miles run

Hero Run (5K) — July 20, Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. the day of the event.

Concerts in the Park — Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Bunning Park (July)

Free admission with lawn seating and food vendors. July lineup:

July 1: Atlas Falls

July 8: Stones Throe

July 15: Eagle Beak

July 22: The Alpines

August

Dog Day Splash — Aug. 9, Blairtown Pool

Large breeds have access from noon to 1 p.m., while small breeds can use the pool from 1–2 p.m.

Nerf Wars — Aug. 7, location TBD, 2–4 p.m.

Free for children ages 5–11. Participants bring their own guns; foam bullets and safety glasses are provided.

Movies in the Park — Aug. 14, Bunning Park, 8:30 p.m.

A free screening of the live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Concerts in the Park — Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Bunning Park (August)

Free admission with lawn seating and food vendors. August lineup: