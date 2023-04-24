Rock Springs Claims Third in Green River Meet

GREEN RIVER — The Rock Springs track and field team displayed impressive performances at the Green River meet held last Friday and Saturday, securing a third-place finish with a team total 168 points. The meet hosted a handful of teams, with Rock Springs athletes leaving their mark on the event.

The girls’ team had some standout performances in various events, with Ava Andrews taking first place in pole vault with a height of 9-0. Karley Callahan also had a strong showing, taking second place in high jump with a height of 4-8. Brynn Bider finished second in long jump with a distance of 16-0.5, and Avery Elmore placed fifth in discus with a throw of 94-7. Justice Battle also secured third place in shot put with a throw of 34-2.

On the boys’ side, Kael Anderson stood out by finishing first in long jump with a distance of 20-0.5. In high jump, Sam Lionberger and Sam Eddy both finished fifth with a height of 5-2. Trenton Butcher secured sixth place in triple jump with a distance of 38-10.25, and Ryker Elkins placed fourth in discus with a throw of 117-10. Ethan Saunders also finished fourth in shot put with a throw of 41-6.5.

Overall, the Rock Springs track and field team had a solid showing at the Green River meet, with several top performers leading the way. With a few more opportunities on the horizon, the team will look to continue building momentum and improving their results as the season progresses.

For full results from the meet, click here.