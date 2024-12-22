Rock Springs Concludes Flaming Gorge Classic Against Tough Competitors

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers wrapped up their campaigns at the Flaming Gorge Classic on Saturday. The Lady Tigers faced a tough out-of-state opponent with the Bear Lake Lady Bears while the Tigers faced an athletic 3A Thermopolis.

The Bear Lake Lady Bears entered the matchup fresh off a victory over Mountain View that ended the Lady Buffalos’ undefeated season. Rock Springs struggled to keep pace with the Lady Bears early, trailing 31-15 at halftime. Senior Emma Asay was the standout performer for Rock Springs, scoring 11 of the team’s 15 first-half points.

In the third quarter, Asay continued her strong offensive showing, adding nine more points to her tally. Despite her efforts, Bear Lake extended their lead with a 19-point quarter, compared to the Lady Tigers’ 12, resulting in a 50-27 score heading into the final period. The Lady Tigers managed nine points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bears closed strong with 14, sealing a decisive 64-36 victory.

Asay finished the game with 22 points, leading all scorers. The Lady Tigers concluded the tournament with an 0-3 record.

The Tigers, meanwhile, faced the Thermopolis Bobcats in their final game, looking to build on their first win under head coach Lennon Spence. The opening quarter was challenging for Rock Springs, as they struggled from the free-throw line, converting just 2 of 8 attempts. Thermopolis capitalized on the Tigers’ slow start, outscoring them 18-6.

The second quarter saw the Tigers find their rhythm, scoring 19 points while holding the Bobcats to 13. At halftime, Rock Springs had narrowed the deficit to 31-25, with Boston James leading the way with seven points, including 2-of-4 shooting from the line.

In the third quarter, the Tigers’ comeback gained momentum. They outscored Thermopolis 17-9, taking their first lead of the game at 42-40 heading into the final period. Sam Lionberger led the Tigers in the quarter with six points.

The Tigers maintained their intensity in the fourth quarter, scoring another 17 points while limiting the Bobcats to 13. Andrew Moneyhun stepped up in the final stretch, contributing seven points, including a three-pointer and a perfect 2-for-2 from the line. Moneyhun finished with 11 points and went 6-of-8 from the line overall. Lionberger led the Tigers with 12 points as they secured a 59-53 victory.

The Tigers finished the Flaming Gorge Classic with a 2-1 record, a strong showing that demonstrated their ability to overcome adversity and close out games.