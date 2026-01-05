Rock Springs Considers Playground Project Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — The city’s parks will be a focus of the Rock Springs City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Council will consider a resolution accepting a Wyoming Community Foundation grant award for a playground replacement project at Blairtown Park. The grant amounts to $69,529.

Additionally, the Council will open bids for the Century West Splash Park Project.

Beyond parks, the Council will consider amending a lease agreement between the city and the Rock Springs Renewal Fund for lease of the Broadway Theater’s main lobby. The amended agreement would change the expiration date from Feb. 28, 2027, to March 31, 2036.

The Council will also hear the second reading of a series of ordinances to amend or eliminate city ordinances related to morals and decencies that are outdated or otherwise unenforceable.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.