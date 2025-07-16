Rock Springs Council Approves Civic Center Assessment

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Civic Center will be the subject of a structural study following action taken by the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night.

The Council approved a $39,800 proposal by FEA for a structural building assessment on the Civic Center. According to J.J. Syvrud, the director of the parks and recreation department in Rock Springs, the report is expected to take about eight weeks to prepare, with work beginning next week. Councilman Rob Zotti said the company was chosen from a group of three firms and was chosen based on several criteria, including pricing and qualifications.

Jack Weimer, a representative of the nonprofit Old Timers Civic Center group, complimented the city for moving to accomplish the review.

“I want to compliment the people that put that together. I think that’s an excellent idea,” Weimer said.

He said the city and residents need good data about the Civic Center to base future decisions on. Weimer voiced concerns about FEA doing the work, though he admitted the company does good work. He wanted to alert the Council to his concern about the company having offices in Wyoming, while not being headquartered in the state. He said the company has done work in Wyoming and with the state’s school districts. Weimer’s second concern is that the company’s assessments when working for school districts have led to buildings being closed and demolished. Weimer urged the Council and city employees to use the data in the upcoming report to make good decisions. Weimer also told the Council the Old Timers group wants to work with the city and is “a phone call away.”

“Let’s be objective, and let’s look at that data, and let’s make some good decisions,” Weimer said.