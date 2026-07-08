Rock Springs Council Approves Fiscal Year Service Contracts

Rock Springs Council Approves Fiscal Year Service Contracts

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs City Council meeting focused on approving agreements between the city and various organizations saw little action beyond those agreements Tuesday night.

The Council approved a $45,900 agreement with the Sweetwater County Transit Authority for public transportation, a $60,000 agreement with the Sweetwater County District Board of Health for health services, a $20,000 memorandum of understanding with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for a county-wide economic development effort, and a $7,500 agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. The agreements are for services taking place during the 2026-2027 fiscal year, which began July 1. 

The Council also approved to fill a vacant police records technician position and fill the full-time marketing and theater coordinator position for the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency.

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