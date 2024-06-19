Rock Springs Council Approves Off-Road Trails Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved an ordinance on third reading that would add some city streets and rights-of-ways to a growing network of offroad trails in southwestern Wyoming.

The ordinance adds to routes designated as off-road recreational trails through the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Rock Springs joins Sweetwater County as well as other area governments in opening streets to off-road vehicle usage, an initiative that was introduced by the Southwest Wyoming Off-road Trails (SWOT). The organization is a non-profit that was established to promote off-road trails access throughout Wyoming and was formed in Uinta County by Uinta County Herald Publisher Mark Tesoro.

“I brought the idea … of connecting the communities of southwest Wyoming with a series of motorized trails in order to bring riders into the region and see all there is to see,” Tesoro told the Sweetwater County commissioners earlier this year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to SWOT, the idea behind the organization was launched by Tesoro during a Uinta County Economic Development Commission meeting in 2019. An initial working group was formed of business owners, a district ranger from the U.S. Forest Service, state legislators and others.

According to SWOT, the organization utilizes existing roads and infrastructure, two-track roads, county roads, oil field roads and others.