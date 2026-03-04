Rock Springs Council Approves Splashpad Equipment Purchase

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council approved an agreement between the city and a contractor to help build the Century West Park Splashpad Project.

The contract, with Rain Drop Products of Ohio, is for water play features for the splashpad and will cost $382,575.16. The splashpad replaces the pool the park originally had.

The proposal only purchases features for the park and doesn’t include the concrete work or installation of the splashpad features. JJ Syvrud, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the plan is to separate components of the project and complete some of the work in house while working to get construction done during the construction season. He said ordering the components before construction was the best way to move the project forward. He also said engineering work on the project is nearly finished and plans to ask the Council to bid the construction portion of the project at the next Council meeting.

Syvrud said if they can have the construction bid award by early May and have the splashpad equipment at the park, construction can move along without extending timelines.

The city originally received $743,849 through an American Rescue Plan Act grant for the project, being one of 20 projects in Wyoming receiving the funds. A previous project bid was rejected by the Council because the bid was larger than the grant funding the city received.