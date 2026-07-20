Rock Springs Council Considers AI Policy and Street Closure Tuesday Evening

ROCK SPRINGS — AI is popping up everywhere and the Rock Springs Housing Authority is proposing a policy that dictates its usage by employees.

The Rock Springs City Council will consider the policy Tuesday evening during a regularly-scheduled meeting. According to the draft policy, the housing authority wants to ensure AI use doesn’t cause it to adopt discriminatory practices and possibly violate the Fair Housing Act.

One of the policy’s features is dividing different types of uses into three categories based on the colors of a traffic light. Green light uses can involve publicly available and not sensitive information without approval of a manager and includes activities such as drafting public newsletters and handouts, translating marketing materials into multiple languages, and summarizing housing reports, public federal registers, and industry articles.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Yellow light uses require oversight by a person and involve tasks using operational data, policy interpretation or resident inquiries. Examples include use of AI to automate initial data or draft response to generic inquiries using a chatbot.

Red light uses are strictly banned under the proposed policy, including the inputting of sensitive data into a public, free, or unapproved commercial AI tool and using AI to make final determinations housing eligibility, fraud termination, or waitlist election without human ownership of the decision.

The Council will also consider closing a portion of North Front Street from Elk Street to J Street Oct. 3 for a business anniversary celebration. According to Council documents, Stellar Cellar is celebrating its seven-year anniversary in October and is planning an event featuring live music, food trucks, and entertainment. The closure would take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the event taking place from 3-7 p.m.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed in the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.